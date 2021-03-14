MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $12.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

MTG stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

