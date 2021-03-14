Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

