Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

MU opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

