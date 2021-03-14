MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $1,410,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSTR opened at $784.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,533.33 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

