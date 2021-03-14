Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the February 11th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Minerco stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 122,791,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,200,250. Minerco has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Minerco alerts:

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.