Minereum Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Minereum has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $78,603.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00645709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00034672 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,639,339 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

