Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for about $528.51 or 0.00877765 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $19.74 million and $31,900.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 37,352 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

