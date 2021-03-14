Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.86. 155,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 151,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

The company has a market cap of $510.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

