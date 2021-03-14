Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,233,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,975,569 shares of company stock worth $613,533,442. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

