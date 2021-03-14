Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the February 11th total of 190,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Mogo stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 3,942,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,289. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

