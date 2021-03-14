Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.