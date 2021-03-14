Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $139,495.47 and approximately $28.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,150,140 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

