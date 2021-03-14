Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after buying an additional 355,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

