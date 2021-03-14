Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

