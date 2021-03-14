Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.86 or 0.00362856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

