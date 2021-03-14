Morgan Stanley Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $160.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.88.

PXD stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

