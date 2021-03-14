Morgan Stanley Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $17.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

