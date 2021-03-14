Morgan Stanley Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $11.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

NYSE RRC opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Range Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.