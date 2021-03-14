Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

BLHWF opened at $7,399.99 on Friday. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $7,399.99 and a 1-year high of $8,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8,019.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,367.14.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

