Morgan Stanley Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $45.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.72, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

