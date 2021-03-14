Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 15,315 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

