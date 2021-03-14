Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $41.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.