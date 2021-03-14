Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 127,050 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for 2.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $27,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,378. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

