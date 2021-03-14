Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

TREX opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.