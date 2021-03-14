Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,564 shares of company stock valued at $177,002,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $346.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

