Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 889 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

