Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,826,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,886 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

