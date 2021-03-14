Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies comprises 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $376.39 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

