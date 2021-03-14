Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 56.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 152.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

