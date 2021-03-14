Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,038 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for about 3.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $79,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 140,231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $135.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

