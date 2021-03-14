Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

