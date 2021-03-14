Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,837 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

