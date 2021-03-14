Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $31.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

