Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Thor Industries worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,776,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

