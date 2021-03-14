Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.