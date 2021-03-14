Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 642 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $376.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.65.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.