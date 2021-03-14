M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.47. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. 658,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.