M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,286 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

