M&T Bank Corp Has $26.40 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sysco worth $26,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

