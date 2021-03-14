M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,802,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

