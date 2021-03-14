M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $115.07.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

