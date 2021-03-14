M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,057 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

