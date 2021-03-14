Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $230.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00), but opened at GBX 240 ($3.14). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.43), with a volume of 10,221 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 201.57. The firm has a market cap of £174.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

