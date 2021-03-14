Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $914,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.