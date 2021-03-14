Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 43 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $9,739,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.71 and its 200 day moving average is $467.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.