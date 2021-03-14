Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,451 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.85.

MAR stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.15.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

