Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Argus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

MU stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

