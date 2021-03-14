Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $359.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.49. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -428.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

