Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

