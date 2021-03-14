Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $615,806.91 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,066 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $225,855.12.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $632,774.52.

On Monday, December 14th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $104.04 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Natera by 139.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

